After Sarah Everard, how do women feel about their own safety in the capital?

Where does London stand where women's safety is concerned? So far this year 21 have been murdered, nearly all of them killed by men.

Sarah Everard's murder prompted many women to talk about how they feel about their own safety.

ITV News London reporter Katie Barnfield spent the evening at one London park to talk to women about how they feel about their own safety in the capital.