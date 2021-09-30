Pride of Britain 2021: Meet the ITV News London finalists

Over the summer, you've been nominating brilliant fundraisers for the Daily Mirror's Pride of Britain Awards. Here are the four finalists from the ITV News London region.

Tom Jones

We are all familiar with Sir Captain Tom Moore and how he captured the heart of the nation. It seems another Tom, this time from Bexley, has become a local hero in his own special way. The 103-year-old walked laps of his garden at his care home, raising more than £4,000 for charity.

Gaz Emmerson

After being diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time Gaz Emmerson decided to create a bucket list of all the things he wanted to achieve. One of them was to raise as much money as possible for Sarcoma UK to help those in the future with his condition.

Saira Begum Mir

Saira Begum Mir lost both her parents to Covid during the pandemic, but this didn't stop her from wanting to be there for others in her community who were struggling too. Saira and her charity stepped in to help running a food bank in Waltham Forest for anyone who needed it.

Sean Ash

London Ambulance call handler Sean Ash is paralysed from the waist down. Doctors said he would never walk again but he was determined to prove them wrong. He set himself a challenge to walk a mile over two days. Raising more than £65,000 for the London Ambulance Emergency Services Fund.