Women should refuse to get into a car with a male police officer even if they show their warrant card, a former Met Police Chief Superintendent told ITV News London.

Dal Babu said women should always first make sure another officer is there, or a female officer comes along.

"Women will be asking the question should I get into a car if I'm approached by a police officer who shows their warrant card? My advice would be no," Dal Babu said.

"You need to ask for a female officer to come along. You need to make sure there is another officer there.

Mr Babu spoke after Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life behind bars for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

The judge told Couzens, 48, he would die behind bars and would not be considered for release. Sarah Everard's grieving family said "the world is a safer place with him imprisoned".

Dal Babu added: "What Wayne Couzens has done is absolutely shocking and appalling.

"Trust [in the police] has plummeted, it's a conversation you're hearing all the time with your neighbours, when you're going out.

"People are appalled to think that somebody who is a police officer whose job is to protect people actually takes their equipment, handcuffs, use their warrant card to abduct a woman walking on the street.

"It is beyond anybody's mind that somebody would do that," he added.

Mr Babu said every officer he had spoken to were "shocked and appalled" Couzens wore the same uniform as them.