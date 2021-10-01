Police appeal to find missing schoolgirl, 15, from north London

Police have launched an appeal to find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from her home in north London for three days.

Tamzyne was last seen at 5:20pm in Edgeware on Tuesday, with officer growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

The Metropolitan Police shared a photo of the 15-year-old on Twitter earlier this week, and are continuing to appeal for information.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101 and quote the code CAD6309/28Sep.