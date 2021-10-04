The head of the Metropolitan Police has announced an independent review into the force, and says she is "furious" following the murder of Sarah Everard by a former police officer.

Dame Cressida Dick, commissioner of London's police force, told ITV News this morning she regrets the damage done to public trust in the police.

The commissioner said she will bring in a "prominent" individual to conduct the independent review. An announcement about who will lead the review will be made next week.

Dame Cressida will stay in position to oversee the review, and ruled out resigning in the wake of Sarah Everard's murder.

The 60-year-old, who has held the force's top job since 2017, said she is determined that "all elements of sexism are rooted out" and that the Metropolitan Police display "the highest possible professional standards and behaviours to each other and to the public.”

She also said it wasn’t possible to say that officers accused of sexual misconduct should be suspended instantly pending an investigation.

The announcement comes days after former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a whole life order for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

When asked whether misogyny should be a hate crime, the prime minister's spokesperson said: "I think what’s right is the police take a look in the round...to address the issues going on within the police force."