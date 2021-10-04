A Metropolitan Police officer charged with raping a woman he met online appeared in court earlier today.

Pc David Carrick, from Stevenage in Hertfordshire, appeared via videolink at Hatfield Magistrates' Court this morning. He spoke only to confirm his name.

His defence told the court he "emphatically denies" assaulting the woman.

The 46-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at St Albans Crown Court on November 1.

Carrick is accused of raping a woman he met on the dating app Tinder. He is alleged to have taken the woman back to a Premier Inn hotel after the pair went to two pubs in St Alban's in September 2020. The alleged attack is said to have taken place the next morning.

The officer, who was serving in the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged with rape on Sunday.

Carrick was arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary on Saturday. He was then suspended by the Metropolitan Police, who have made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Carrick was off-duty in Hertfordshire at the time of the alleged rape, according to the Met.

The prime minister said this morning that he is unable to comment on the ongoing case.

Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, said: “I am deeply concerned to hear the news today that an officer from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested and now charged with this serious offence. “I fully recognise the public will be very concerned too. “Criminal proceedings must now take their course so I am unable to comment any further at this stage.”