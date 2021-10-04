Pride of Britain 2021: ITV News London's Fundraiser of the Year announced

Play video

ITV News London's winner for Pride of Britain 2021 is Gaz Emmerson.

After being diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time and while facing a terminal diagnosis, Gaz Emmerson decided to create a bucket list of all the things he wanted to achieve. One of them was to raise as much money as possible for Sarcoma UK to help those in the future with his condition. He did this by cycling a thousand miles.

The Pride of Britain Awards celebrate fundraisers from across the country who have gone above and beyond.

In a strong field of finalists, ITV News London's judging panel - which included Olympic bronze medallist Asha Philip voted unanimously for Gaz. Asha said Gaz is "doing it for other people, not himself".