London travel chaos after overnight torrential rain causes flash floods

Play video

Video shows vehicles in Knightsbridge crawling through waterlogged roads.

Torrential rain overnight in London caused flash flooding in parts of the capital, disrupting tube and train services this morning.

While many Londoners woke up to sunshine, heavy downpours in the early hours saturated some parts of the capital and knocked out several tube lines.

Knightsbridge was particularly badly hit, with video on social media showing vehicles crawling through several centimetres of water.

The Met office said 35mm on rain had fallen overnight in St James's Park, with 26mm (just over an inch) recorded in just one hour.

Localised flooding hit tube and train lines, with Transport for London reporting earlier severe delays on the Circle, District and Hammersmith & City Line because of flooding at Gloucester Road station. The Metropolitan line was hit by flooding at Aldgate.

There was no service on the Overground between Kensington (Olympia) and Clapham Junction due to flooding in the Imperial Wharf area.

The Piccadilly line had severe delays due to a power supply problem, but is now running a normal service.

Parts of the M23 in Sussex were also closed as the deluge moved eastwards.

London has been hit by flash flooding due to torrential rain several times this year, with two incidents in July alone.