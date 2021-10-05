Play video

ITV News London reporter Sam Holder speaks to renters desperately trying to find a flatshare

London's rental market is booming, with demand now outstripping supply as the capital returns to pre-pandemic life.

A year ago, many tenants left to work from homes outside of the city or move back in with their parents.

But people are returning once again, with demand up 165% on this time last year. This makes the market incredible tough for renters - one tells ITV News London she has contacted 60 flatshares in her search.

Sam Holder speaks to desperate renters looking to return to the capital.