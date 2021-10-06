A 16-year-old boy stabbed to death a man in Essex who had been celebrating his daughters’ second birthday, a court heard.

James Gibbons, 34, was moments from his home in Iris Mews in Laindon, Essex, when the defendant, who was 13 at the time, stabbed him four times on 2 May following a confrontation, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Mr Gibbons died later that evening day, said Simon Taylor QC, prosecuting, adding that no weapon has been recovered.

A homeless man “who had befriended Mr Gibbons in the days before his death”, had gone to Mr Gibbons’ house “in the hope of being given food” from a barbecue that Mr Gibbons was having to celebrate his twin daughters’ birthday, Mr Taylor said.

The homeless man said he was given some food and that while he was outside the house a group of youths walked past, Mr Taylor said.

The homeless man said that a youth pulled the hood on his top and tried to grab his phone and take food from his plate, the prosecution counsel said.

The man said Mr Gibbons confronted the youths, and that a few minutes later a “larger group of youths” returned, Mr Taylor said.

The homeless man said that a boy hit him with a brick and that Mr Gibbons chased them down an alleyway, the prosecutor said.

The homeless man said he saw Mr Gibbons was hurt so went to Mr Gibbons’ house and asked for an ambulance to be called, Mr Taylor said.

Mr Taylor said that the defendant, who denies murder, claims he was acting defensively.

“What caused Mr Gibbons’ death is that he was stabbed by the defendant,” said Mr Taylor.

“This stabbing occurred just yards from Mr Gibbons’ home address following a confrontation between Mr Gibbons and a number of youths associated in some way with the defendant.”

He went on: “There’s no dispute that it was (the defendant) who inflicted each of those wounds.

“The issue appears to be whether he was acting offensively or defensively when he did.”

He said that the incident happened on a housing estate with “lots of interlinked courtyards” and that CCTV did not cover the alleyway.

“It was a confusing scene and many witnesses contradict themselves and each other to such an extent that their evidence can’t all be right,” Mr Taylor said.

He said that a youth said that he saw the homeless man and Mr Gibbons, and that Mr Gibbons told the youths to move away and “started shouting”, Mr Taylor said.

The youth said the defendant went into the alleyway and that Mr Gibbons “had a metal pole in his hands”, Mr Taylor said.

Mr Taylor said: “When the defendant was examined by a forensic nurse he was found to have no physical injuries on his body surface.”

He said that a post-mortem examination found that Mr Gibbons died of stab wounds to the abdomen, with some penetrating his liver and a kidney.

The trial, due to last three to four weeks, continues.