Police believe two teenage girls who went missing from their homes in London and Kent nearly a week ago may have been taken "by people who could do them harm".

Fears are growing for Andreea, 15, who was last seen on Friday, 1 October at her home in Canterbury, Kent, and her 16-year-old cousin Izabela, who went missing on Sunday, 3 October in Harrow, west London.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of people trafficking on Tuesday and remains in custody at a north London police station.

The girls are believed to have links to Leicester and Dundee, and officers from Police Scotland are assisting officers from the Metropolitan Police with their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Bellis, of the North West Public Protection Unit, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Andreea and Izabela.

“While we are keeping an open mind as to their whereabouts, we believe they may have been taken outside London by people who could do them harm.

“I would like to appeal directly to Andreea and Izabela. You are not in trouble and there are people who want to help you. Please contact the police or someone you trust when it is safe to do so.

“I would also urge members of the public, particularly in London and Dundee, to come forward if they have any information that could help us.”

Anyone who sees the girls should call 999. Anyone with other information about their whereabouts should call 101, giving the reference CAD7399/06OCT.