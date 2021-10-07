Two teenage girls who went missing from their homes in London and Kent nearly a week ago have been found at an address in Scotland.

The two girls, went missing separately last week from their homes.

Police said the girls were found safe and well and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 20-year-old male was arrested at a separate address in Scotland on Thursday and remains in Police Scotland custody.

A 54-year-old man arrested on Tuesday was charged on Thursday with child abduction and modern slavery. He appears in custody, at Willesden Magistrates court later on Thursday.