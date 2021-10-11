CCTV appeal after schoolboy is sexually assaulted on London bus

Police want to track down a man seen on CCTV after a schoolboy was sexually assaulted on a London bus.

Officers say a man struck up a conversation with the victim after sitting next to him on the journey towards Ealing Hospital.

"This was a frightening experience for the young victim. Fortunately, he did not sustain any physical injuries, but he was understandably left very shaken," said Detective Inspector John Millward.

"We have conducted a number of enquiries to identify the man in the photo we are releasing today and that work is ongoing.

"We think the public may be able to provide information that could be crucial," he added.

Detectives said the victim got on a route 282 bus near the White Harte Roundabout in Northolt on the afternoon on Thursday August 12.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, providing the reference 5822/13AUG. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.