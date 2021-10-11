Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

Hundreds of rare mushrooms are disappearing from one of London's ancient woodlands despite byelaws brought in to stop people picking them.

Officials at Epping Forest said some people even faced prosecution after being caught taking large quantities.

"We have over 4 million visits each year and we want to create this as a space people can come and see and look at these wonderful things," said Tristan Betta, a land agent for Epping Forest.

"But we have had problems with people coming and picking them and when that happens the mushrooms are not here for other people to enjoy.

"We had cases where people were taking large quantities which would be beyond what you would use personally, people are just picking at random - taking as many as they can carry," he added.

Spread over thousands of acres, Epping Forest is seen as an internationally important place because of its mix of habitats and species.

One of Epping Forest's rare mushrooms

Byelaws which are unique to the forest, in addition to the normal UK laws, help preserve the area.

"We have byelaws in the forest which help protect it, including not taking any living thing - including funghi," said Tristan.

"We have taken people for prosecution.

"We will stop people if they are picking mushrooms and we will educate people about why we don't wish for people to pick funghi - and worst case scenario we can prosecute.

"Take photos, enjoy them, learn about them but don't pick them and don't kick them", he added.

Play video

Above: Aerial images showing Epping Forest

The other bye-laws covering the forest include: