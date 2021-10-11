The family of a teenage girl missing since she left school last week told ITV News London they are searching for her every day.

The girl, named only as Hafizah, disappeared last Thursday after failing to take her usual route home from Central Park Road in Newham. Police said they were concerned about her welfare.

The 14-year-old was seen leaving school wearing a black jacket with black fur-lined hood and a black backpack. She was carrying an umbrella and what appeared to be a Tesco carrier bag.

"We have been placing posters around London and we currently have multiple search parties looking for her every day," her family said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 6344/07.