Memorial to honour London transport workers who lost lives to Covid

Transport for London is planning a new permanent memorial to transport workers in London who have lost their lives to coronavirus. The memorial in Aldgate will feature a plaque, benches to allow reflection and remembrance and a cherry blossom tree.

A total of 98 transport workers who kept working during the pandemic have died with Covid.

Transport for London said it was also aware of a number of taxi and private hire drivers who have died.

The capital's Transport Commissioner has written to families of those who worked on TfL services and died with coronavirus to offer his personal condolences and to share the plans for the memorial. "I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of all transport workers across London who have sadly lost their lives to coronavirus," London's Transport Commissioner, Andy Byford, said.

"Their tragic loss is devastating for us all, we owe them our gratitude and this memorial will ensure that we never forget them. "I also want to personally thank all front-line staff on our bus, Tube and rail services who kept our city moving through the dark period through which London has come, the maintenance teams who kept the network safe, the taxi and private hire drivers who helped people continue to attend hospital appointments during the pandemic and all the cleaners who ensured the network is clean and safe to use.

"Without you - the city could not have got through the pandemic."

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, added: "I am devastated that 98 London transport workers have died from Covid, and each and every one of them will always be in my thoughts. As the son of a bus driver, this is deeply personal to me, and I can't help but think how it could have been my dad or his colleagues or friends. "I hope that the new permanent memorial in the middle of our city will be a place where those that have lost loved ones will find solace, and be a reminder of the heroic key workers who have made it possible for us to come through the pandemic by keeping our city moving." TfL said it was aiming to submit a planning application to Tower Hamlets Council for the memorial by early 2022.