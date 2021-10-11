Police ‘more let down than anybody’ by Sarah Everard’s murder, says minister

A Home Office minister has said the police feel “more let down than anybody” about the murder of Sarah Everard as it was revealed almost 2,000 police workers have been accused of sexual misconduct in the past four years.

The allegations – including of rape and offences against children – are spread across 39 forces and were made against officers, special constables and PCSOs.

A Freedom of Information request found 370 allegations of assault, nearly 100 of rape and 18 child sex offences.

Channel 4’s Dispatches found 8% of the claims led to a dismissal. But two thirds led to no action against the accused.

Meanwhile, separate figures showed hundreds of allegations of sexual misconduct were made against serving police officers across Britain over five years.

Figures from 31 police forces obtained by RADAR under the Freedom of Information Act reveal at least 750 accusations were made against officers between 2016 and 2020.

It comes after an independent inquiry was announced by the Home Secretary Priti Patel to look into the “systematic failures” that allowed Sarah Everard’s killer, Wayne Couzens, to be employed as a police officer.

On Monday, Home Office Minister Damian Hinds told Times Radio: “I think everybody is shaken by this terrible case. It is also really important to take a moment once again to pay tribute to all the men and women who serve in our policing service who feel more let down than anybody by this terrible sequence of events.

“They put themselves in danger day after day and in protection of the rest of us and they deserve our support.

“It is actually more important even for them than for anyone else that this inquiry gets to the bottom of this.”

He added: “This case goes to the heart of that question of trust.”