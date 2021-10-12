Esther Rantzen pays tribute to charity teams after Women of the Year honour

Play video

Tap above to watch Ronke Phillips' full interview with Dame Esther Rantzen

Dame Esther Rantzen hailed “the work, the commitment, and the passion” of the volunteers and staff of the charities she set up after being honoured at the Women of the Year Awards.

The broadcaster, long-time activist and founder of children’s charity Childline and The Silver Line, a service which helps older people in the UK battling loneliness, received the lifetime achievement award.

The 67th edition of the awards recognised and celebrated 400 women from across the UK who have achieved remarkable things this year.