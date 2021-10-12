London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled again because of 'Covid uncertainty'

London's famous New Year's Eve fireworks have been cancelled for the second year in a row because of continued uncertainty caused by Covid.

A spokesperson for London's Mayor said a number of "exciting new options" were being considered, but the usual spectacle watched by millions would not go ahead.

“London’s world-famous new year fireworks typically takes just under a year to plan and organise, and to recruit the required number of stewards and security," the Mayor's office said.

"As with last year’s successful event, due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we will not be able to host the usual public display on the banks of the Thames.

"This year a number of exciting new options are being considered as part of London’s celebrations, details of which will be announced soon," the statement continued.

Last year's scaled back display included tributes to the NHS and notable figures from the year when the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the NHS by walking in his back garden, was among those honoured.

The London Eye in January 2020, before Britain went into its first lockdown in March

Normally tens of thousands of people congregate on the banks of the River Thames on December 31 to watch the spectacular display centred around the London Eye.

Alongside Pride in London and the Notting Hill Carnival the New Year fireworks are one of the capital's most popular events.

This year the revised event is due to take place in Trafalgar Square.