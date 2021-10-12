Magic FM DJ Emma B ‘very sure’ Wayne Couzens flashed her in 2008

A national radio DJ said she is "so very sure" she was flashed by Wayne Couzens over a decade before he murdered Sarah Everard.

Magic FM DJ Emma Wilson, who is also known by her stage name Emma B, said she was sexually harassed in London in 2008 by the Met Police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard earlier this year.

The 50-year-old, who has waived her right to anonymity, told Radio 4's Woman's Hour how she had been walking in the middle of the day with her child when the incident took place.

She also claimed police officers laughed at her when she told them what happened.

Emma Wilson said: "I am so very sure it was him. It adds to the clamour of chances there were to stop this man.

"It was aggressive, and it was violent, it wasn't this sort of comic character that we have of this local peeping Tom or the local flasher ... It was aggressive, it was purposeful, it was calculated.

"I immediately thought I was in danger."

Recalling the moment she reported the incident to police, she said: "I was so struck by how feeble their response was."

Wilson said she had told her husband and friends at the time about what happened but recognised Couzens "immediately" while watching the news and was speaking out now because "I have a teenage daughter who's just left home. And I want to be able to tell my daughter that when she goes out with her friends she can be her full self, that she can wear what she wants, that she should walk the streets with confidence and sass in the way that I want her to.

"And at the moment, as a mother, I don't feel like I can do that, well, you know, realistically, authentically and with credibility to say to her that you're safe".

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens Credit: Met Police

She added: "I really hope that we are not just biding time until something happens to our daughters. And that they will never have to deal with something like this ... "

In a statement the Met Police said: "On Friday October 8 the Met received a complaint concerning an investigation into an alleged incident of indecent exposure that occurred in Greenwich in November 2008. The complaint is being assessed by officers from the Directorate of Professional Standards."