Police hunt schoolboy after string of south London sex attacks

Police investigating a string of sexual assaults in south London want to identify a schoolboy thought to have been in the area at the time of the attacks.

Three attacks took place within just a few hours in Lewisham on Malyons Road, Chudleigh Road and Malyons Road.

Police describe the suspect as a light skinned black male, aged around 13-15 years old, of average build – he has short black hair with waves on top.

In the first attack a woman was followed into a block of flats, in the second the attacker indicated he had a knife and in the third a woman was approached in the street.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6855/21SEP.