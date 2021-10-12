Two injured after train crashes through buffers at London station

Two people were injured when a train crashed through buffers at a north London station.

The crash involved a London Overground service at Enfield Town during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

Images posted on social media show the train remained upright but came off the tracks and stopped just short of hitting a station building.

Train at Enfield station in north London after crashing through the buffers Credit: London Fire Brigade

Around 50 people were evacuated and station staff helped passengers off the carriages before London Fire Brigade arrived.

Station commander Jim O’Neill, who was at the scene, said: “The train had hit the buffers at the station, which is at the end of the line, and gone up over the top of them.

“Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the train to ensure there were no further people on board.

“Crews assisted station staff to make the scene safe and a recovery operation will now be carried out.”

A worker from a nearby sorting office said he was “shocked” by the sight of the crashed train at Enfield station but added the situation “seemed very much in control”.

Gary Spencer said he did not hear the crash but walked over to the station from his workplace after seeing dozens of emergency services vehicles rushing to the scene.

“(There was) initially some shock but more importantly (I was hoping) that there were no casualties,” the 37-year-old told said.

“I have never known a train to fail stopping at the end of the line… if the metal steel was not behind the buffer I’m confident the train would have damaged the building.

“The situation seemed very much in control.”

London Overground service pictured after failing to stop at the end of the line in Enfield Credit: London Fire Brigade

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8.16am this morning to reports of a train derailed at Enfield Town railway station, Enfield.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene: one ambulance crew, an emergency planning officer, a clinical team manager, two incident response officers, medics in cars, and our hazardous area response team.

"Two people were assessed at the scene for minor injuries, but they were not taken to hospital."

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said: "We're aware of an incident at Enfield Town railway station and we are sending two ORR safety inspectors to assist emergency services and help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident."

Transport for London, which controls the London Overground network, said services were suspended from Edmonton Green to Enfield Town "while we deal with an operating incident at Enfield Town".