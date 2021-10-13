Driver admits killing mother and baby in Penge crash

A man has admitted running down and killing a mother and baby in his car. Tyson Haynes, 53, from Brockley, south-east London, crashed into Nicole Newman, 23, as she pushed her eight-month-old baby in a pram.

Nicole Newman died at the scene in Croydon Road, Penge, south-east London, in January 2019.

Baby Luciano Bianco-Newman suffered critical injuries and died seven days later.

It was alleged that Haynes was speeding on a 30mph road at the time of the collision.

The court heard the crash happened in an urban residential road near shops and houses.

On Wednesday, Haynes pleaded guilty to causing the deaths by careless driving during a brief hearing at the Old Bailey.

He denied alternative charges of causing the deaths by dangerous driving.

Police sign at the scene of the crash in Penge

Prosecutor Alan Blake accepted the plea following careful consideration and consultation with the victims’ family.

He said it was in the “public interest” in light of the defendant’s medical condition, multiple sclerosis.

Haynes, who is on bail, entered his pleas by video-link to the court.

Judge Richard Marks said it would not be appropriate to sentence him while he was not present in person.

He warned a sentence of immediate imprisonment is a “real option”.

The victims’ family viewed proceedings by video-link.

The court heard Ms Newman’s partner, who is the father of Luciano, wished to attend court but is in a wheelchair due to a recent accident that resulted in a spinal injury.

Judge Marks adjourned sentencing without fixing a date, saying it is imperative it is dealt with at the earliest opportunity.