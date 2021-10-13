'Peckham’s Finest' : Meet the cast of ITV2's new reality show

Play video

Move over Del Boy, Trigger and Boycie, TV cameras are about to make some real-life stars in Peckham. A new reality show starts next week giving us a glimpse of one of London's liveliest neighbourhoods one that has changed hugely in the last decade. 'Peckham's Finest' is all about influencers, artists, DJs and with even the brother of Olympic BMX biker Kye Whyte among the cast there's not a dodgy suitcase in sight.