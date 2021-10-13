This video contains distressing images Play video

A police officer dubbed 'Britain’s hardest cop' after single-handedly fighting off a machete attacker has received a national bravery award.

Pc Stuart Outten was repeatedly struck over the head with a 2ft-long blade after stopping Muhammad Rodwan’s white van for having no insurance in Leyton, east London, in 2019.

On Tuesday, he received the national Police Federation bravery award for his actions in disarming Rodwan.

Pc Stuart Outten suffered deep head injuries

The officer, 29, suffered multiple stab wounds and skull fractures in the onslaught, but managed to use his Taser to fend off the attack.

After Rodwan was jailed for 16 years in January 2020, Mr Outten said that he quickly realised he was fighting for his life as blows rained down.

He said: “Once he’s started hitting me in the head with the machete, then I realised it was escalating very quickly and I was having to now fight for my life.

“I recall specifically as I was falling to the floor, having fired the first (Taser) shot and aiming for the second (thinking) that if this doesn’t work, this might be it.”

Pc Outten has already received a Metropolitan Police bravery award, and an accolade voted by listeners of LBC radio.

Machete used to attack Pc Stuart Outten

Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales John Apter, who presented the bravery trophy to Pc Outten, said: “We have the finest police officers in the world – dedicated public servants who, without hesitation, put themselves in danger to protect others.

“They are humble, professional and committed individuals who I am proud to call my colleagues.

“Police officers are everyday heroes who are anything but ordinary.

“My congratulations go to Pc Stuart Outten and all the Police Bravery Awards nominees. They deserve every bit of recognition they receive.”

The Police Federation 2020 Bravery Awards, postponed from last year due to the pandemic, were marked with a ceremony in central London attended by guests including Home Secretary Priti Patel, lawyer and ITV broadcaster Rob Rinder and chairman of the National Police Chiefs Council Martin Hewitt.

In a message of support for the nominees ahead of the ceremony, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “As frontline workers in the truest sense, you have been vital in helping us battle Covid-19.

“I salute each and every one of you for the role you have played.

“My admiration for you and your fellow officers and staff, already high, has only increased due to the role you have performed over the last 18 months, and I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all of the nominees for these Police Bravery Awards for your exceptional achievements.”

Pc Outten was the overall winner from a list of regional winners.