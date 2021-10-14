Fake police? Men dressed in 'crude uniform' get inside woman's London home

Play video

Video from Twitter/@citizen1448

Two men dressed in 'crude uniforms' claiming to be police officers got inside a woman's home in east London before fleeing when asked for ID.

The pair were caught on CCTV at a block of flats in Barking. They were wearing caps, a lanyard and carrying batons.

The men said they needed to search the property but after a short time they left after residents became suspicious.

Nothing was stolen and no one was harmed but police want to find the two men seen in the picture.

Officers searched the area but found no trace of them.

How do I check the identity of a police officer?

According to The Met, officer will show you their police warrant card as proof of their identity and authority.

If you're unsure about whether the person you're dealing with is a genuine police officer – call on 101 to check their identity. In an emergency always call 999.

Anyone with information about the police appeal can call 101, quoting ref CAD 6640/12 Oct.