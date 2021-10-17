Police could be called in to guard MPs' surgeries to keep them safe following the murder of Sir David Amess at a constituency event, the Home Secretary has said.

Priti Patel said protection for MPs while they are holding talks with constituents was one of the options being considered under a "whole spectrum" of measures to address safety concerns after the Southend West MP's killing on Friday.

Conservative Sir David, 69, who had been an MP since 1983, was meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday afternoon when he was stabbed multiple times.

The late Sir David Amess Credit: PA Media

His death comes after the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, Jo Cox, was murdered in 2016 as she was on her way to a constituency surgery.

A 25-year-old man, understood to be Ali Harbi Ali, was arrested at the scene in Essex on suspicion of Sir David's murder. He has been detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and is in custody at a London police station.

Ms Patel said discussions were under way with MPs about extra measures to keep them safe from similar attacks, with each representative contacted by their local police force since the attack in Essex. She told Sky News' Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme the options being considered included that "when you hold your surgeries, could you have officers or some kind of protection while you're holding your surgery?"

Flowers and tributes at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex Credit: PA MEDIA

MPs could also be asked to share their whereabouts at all times with police, she said.

Asked if she would consider airport-style security, Ms Patel said: "That would be with the police and the House authorities. There are lots of things under consideration already."

Ms Patel was adamant that MPs should continue to be accessible to the public, despite the attacks and the barrage of threats.

The Home Secretary said: "This should never, ever break that link between an elected representative and their democratic role, responsibility and duty to the people who elected them."

It came as police searches thought to be related to the investigation into Sir David's murder continued on Sunday. At least three officers wearing blue gloves were seen working inside a flat in a converted property in Kentish Town, north London, on Sunday morning.

A warrant of further detention, which allows detectives to hold the suspect until October 22, was granted at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.