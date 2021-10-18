Play video

Southend has a "compelling application" to become a city after a tireless campaign by Southend West MP Sir David Amess.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said elevated status of the Essex seaside town would be a "fitting tribute" following the death of Sir David in his Leigh-on-Sea constituency on Friday.

"There feels a creeping inevitability about this incredible campaign," Mr Raab told ITV News.

"There's a proper process for it to go through but I think it would be a fitting tribute and we'll allow that mechanism to consider what is a very compelling application," he added.

Sir David worked closely with the local council on his city campaign and never missed a chance to mention it at Westminster.

Sir David Amess was killed while holding a constituency surgery. Credit: PA

"It had almost become a bit of a joke in the House of Commons," said Councillor Alex Bright from Southend-on-Sea Borough Council.

"As soon as he'd stand up to mention it there was always a groan in the House of Commons because of how many times they heard Sir David banging on about it!"

"Everybody is determined now that we honour David's memory by making Southend a city," he added.

Sir David was often seen in Westminster and on the campaign trail sporting 'Make Southend a city' merchandise, including slogan-adorned baseball caps and face coverings.

Southend is one of several towns competing for city status as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022.

"A good MP will know that sort of repetition is a way of really pushing something up the political agenda - just making sure all those people can't forget about it," said council leader Ian Gilbert.

"The last time I was with Sir David was when we were launching the Southend city status bid, so that's something we will continue with," he added.

Sir David's campaign to push for city recognition has spanned more than two decades.

Pier train travels along the landmark attraction in Southend

In an interview with BBC Essex the day before he died, Sir David said: "If the House of Commons wants to shut me up from being the city bore, then they are going to have to grant it to us.

"I’ve spent all my time mentioning it at every conceivable opportunity. It is a no brainer. The benefits are enormous frankly."

After the most recent Cabinet reshuffle in September, Sir David joked to the House that he was left disappointed not to be made 'minister with responsibility for granting city status to Southend'.