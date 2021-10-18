Fan who collapsed during Newcastle v Tottenham game 'doing well'

A football fan who collapsed on the terraces during Newcastle United’s Premier League match against Spurs is “doing well”, a senior figure at the club has said.

Medics in the crowd rushed to help when the supporter suffered a cardiac arrest at St James’ Park on Sunday, and their speedy actions are thought to have saved the man’s life.

Players were praised for alerting the referee, who stopped the game, allowing a defibrillator to get to the fan more quickly.

Accident and Emergency consultant Dr Tom Prichard, who works at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust, was among those who performed CPR and used the defibrillator before paramedics arrived to take the man to hospital.

Medics make their way through the crowd

On Monday, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, whose wife, Amanda Staveley, is leading the consortium of investors which took over the club, said the fan – whom he named as George – is doing well.

Fans in the ground looked shocked and worried when the game, which had a global TV audience of millions, was stopped for 20 minutes, with the players coming off the pitch while work went on to save the man’s life.

They cheered and called Dr Prichard a hero as he returned to his seat in the Gallowgate End after helping out.