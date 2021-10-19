Boy, 16, in court accused of stabbing Afghan refugee on playing field

A boy has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of stabbing a young man to death on a playing field.

Hazrat Wali, 18, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital after being attacked in Craneford Way, Twickenham, south-west London, on the afternoon of October 12.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the young Afghan refugee’s murder on Friday.

On Tuesday, he appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Feltham Young Offenders Institution.

He spoke to confirm his identity before Judge Rebecca Trowler set a timetable for the case, with a plea hearing on January 11.

Mr Wali’s brother and foster mother attended court for the brief hearing.

The boy was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.