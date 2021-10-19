Flowers left for Sir David Amess moved from church to constituency office

Flowers left for MP Sir David Amess are being moved to his constituency office from outside the church in Leigh-on-Sea where he was stabbed to death.

A council vehicle arrived at Belfairs Methodist Church on Tuesday lunchtime and staff dressed in suits carefully loaded some of the tributes into the back of the van.

Signs displayed outside the church by Southend Borough Council said: “Thank you for paying your respects to Sir David Amess MP.

A sign placed next to flowers left outside Belfairs Methodist Church

“If you have already left a tribute here, please note that we have carefully moved these to Iveagh Hall … Sir David’s constituency office.

“If you are here to lay flowers, we would respectfully ask you to take your flowers to this address.”

The notice said that a Book of Condolence is also available at Iveagh Hall and at the Civic Centre in Southend.

On Monday it was announced Southend would be granted city status as a tribute to Sir David Amess.

The Prime Minister addressed MPs in the Commons and said the decision had the backing of The Queen.