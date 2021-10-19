Transport for London injunction against Insulate Britain protesters extended

An injunction granted to Transport for London against Insulate Britain protesters has been extended by a High Court judge.

London’s transport network was granted a civil banning order earlier this month, aimed at preventing the Extinction Rebellion offshoot obstructing traffic on some of the capital’s busiest roads.

Members of the protest group have also been made subject to three other injunctions granted to National Highways, banning demonstrations on the M25, around the Port of Dover and on major roads around London.

In a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday, Mr Justice Lavender extended the TfL injunction and granted permission for the list of named individuals it covers to be amended.

The judge said the injunction was extended either until a trial is held in the case or a further court order or April 8 next year.

“This doesn’t rule out the possibility that it could be extended again by a judge on a further occasion,” he added.

Last week, the court heard that National Highways may ask for a default or summary judgment – legal steps which would mean the case against the protesters is resolved without a trial.

Mr Justice Lavender also granted a request by TfL’s barrister, Andrew Fraser-Urquhart QC, for further disclosure of information by the Metropolitan Police relating to arrests.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Insulate Britain members were given the chance to address the court.

Dr Diana Warner, a retired GP, told the court that Insulate Britain is “intent on keeping the public safe” and “committed to non-violence”.

The 62-year-old added that there is a “wide gulf” between her understanding of “what constitutes safety” and National Highways’ stance.

Dr Warner said National Highways should slow traffic to 10 or 20 miles per hour when people are on the motorway, warning that she expects to continue Insulate Britain’s campaign for “civil resistance” until “a meaningful statement from the Government that we can trust”.

“I’m willing to give up my freedom and my house. These are all the material things I have,” she said, adding that there is “everything to lose if we destroy the Earth that sustains us”.

Police officers detain a protester at a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in September

Breaching a court order can result in a committal for contempt of court, which, if proved, may be punished with up to two years in prison and an unlimited fine.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Mr Justice Lavender emphasised to those in court which injunctions are in place and encouraged people who find themselves served with a committal application to seek legal advice.

At a High Court hearing held last week, the same judge extended the three National Highways injunctions.