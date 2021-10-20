Cutting carbon: Can Londoners afford the Government's green revolution?

Play video

The Mayor of London has set ambitious aims for the capital to be a zero carbon city by 2030. But to get there the way we live our lives in the capital needs to change. From our homes, to our cars and how we eat.

The government has set out its plan to help the UK cut its carbon emissions to net zero with housing taking centre stage.

It includes plans for £5,000 grants to help people get rid of their gas boilers and install heat pumps instead.

But with one in ten Londoners already living in fuel poverty, can we afford the Government's green revolution?