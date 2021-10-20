An unlucky Windsor resident found their garden covered in raw sewage after a plane discharged human waste near Heathrow.

The unfortunate inhabitant complained to the council after making the unpleasant discovery at their Berkshire property.

A meeting of the council's Aviation forum revealed they were aware of previous reports of frozen sewage being discharged from planes "but not of raw sewage such as this situation".

Human waste is usually stored in tanks and taken away after the plane has landed but in this case a fault with the aircraft may have been to blame for the sticky situation.

Modern plane toilets are 'vacuum secured' and rely pressure suction to work properly.

The resident decided not to claim on their insurance in case it pushed up the price of their premium.

The incident was looked into by Windsor and Maidenhead Council’s Environmental Health team and Heathrow Airport, who were able to put them in contact with the relevant airline and Civil Aviation Authority.