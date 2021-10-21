Sadie Frost reflects on ‘nerve-wracking’ experience of making new film Quant

Play video

Sadie Frost has said creating her new fashion documentary about designer Dame Mary Quant was a “nerve-wracking” experience.

The actress and film producer made the comments while attending a screening of the new release, titled Quant, on Wednesday.

Frost said she had a lack of experience making films of this length.

“It was exciting and it was also nerve-wracking,” she told the PA news agency.

“I have done short films and produced films, but to do something that was 86 minutes long was a bit of a responsibility.

“But I just kind of threw myself at it and had a great time, so I loved every second.”

She also praised the work of Dame Mary, who is credited with making fashion accessible to the masses with her sleek, streamlined and vibrant designs.

Frost said Dame Mary’s work “evolved through the ’60s and ’70s and she changed the whole kind of female silhouette”.

“Women used to dress like their mothers and she just came along and shook it up and made everyone be daring, be free, you know, and that’s what fashion should be about, expressing yourself,” she added.

The Quant screening was held at the Everyman Chelsea cinema in west London on Wednesday.

Zandra Rhodes and Sadie Frost attend a special screening of documentary film Quant

Stars who attended included broadcaster Nick Grimshaw, models Mary Charteris and Clara Paget, comedian Sally Phillips, designers Zandra Rhodes and Nicky Haslam, actor Rafferty Law, who is Frost’s son, and actress Ronni Ancona.

Quant will be released on October 29.