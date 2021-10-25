Sabina Nessa: Sister urges politicians to 'step up' efforts to keep women safe

Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Natalia Jorquera

The sister of a teacher killed just minutes after leaving her London flat said political leaders needed to "step up" efforts to keep women safe.

Jebina Yasmin Islam said the death of Sabina Nessa still 'hurts inside' and called on politicians to take action.

"Boris [Johnson] needs to do something," Jebina told ITV News London.

"Sadiq Khan needs to implement something for us to feel safe to walk the streets alone.

"We should not be going home extra early just because we don't feel safe - we shouldn't.

"We are independent, we live in a country where we can walk alone - but we can't because of what's happening and what's happened to my sister.

"We need to make sure this does not happen again. Boris, Sadiq Khan - they need to step up," she added.

Sabina, 28, was walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was attacked.

The journey should have taken just five minutes but she died in Cator Park in Kidbrooke.

Koci Selamaj, 36, appeared in court last month via videolink from HMP Wormwood Scrubs, charged with her murder.

Court artist sketch of Koci Selamaj appearing via video-link from Wormwood Scrubs prison Credit: PA/Elizabeth Cook

Sabina's death shocked everyone in the community not least her family.

"You just don't feel like this would happen to you," Jebina said.

"Not enough words to explain how much it's hurting inside.

"Who would have thought it's five weeks on since she passed away, but feels like we just got the news yesterday," she added.

At the weekend Sabina's family organised a birthday memorial to remember a "beautiful and amazing" sister to celebrate what would have been her 29th birthday.

"We are four sisters not three - we will always be four sisters even though she's not here," Jebina said.

The Home Office and Mayor of London's office have been contacted for comment