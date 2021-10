Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

If London is going to hit net zero by 2030 how we get around will have a major role to play. One in five new cars on our roads are electric but there will need to be many more than that and many more places to charge them too. The Mayor says we'll need to have 60,000 charging points.

Find out more about air pollution and pollution, and work out your personal pollution footprint here.