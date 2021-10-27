Cirque du Soleil: How Shelli Epstein took a big leap centre stage

Play video

As 13-year-old Shelli Epstein saw Cirque du Soleil at The Royal Albert Hall and told her family she wanted to be on stage performing the extraordinary acrobatics that wow audiences around the world. The little girl from Hendon made the big leap and is now the 'Running Woman' in the show. In her own words, Shelli has been telling her us about the full circle moment that's brought her centre stage.