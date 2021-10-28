A train driver has been arrested under drink drug laws after a service carrying around 50 people crashed through buffers at Enfield station in north London earlier this month.

British Transport Police confirmed a 39-year-old man from Essex had been arrested. He has not been named.

"The driver of the train was arrested on suspicion of endangering the safety of the railway and being unfit to work on a transport system through drink or drugs," British Transport Police said.

"He has been released on bail until 19th November, and detectives continue to make enquiries into the incident," the statement added.

Images posted on social media show the train remained upright but came off the tracks and stopped just short of hitting a station building.

Train at Enfield station in north London after crashing through the buffers Credit: London Fire Brigade

Passengers were evacuated from the eight-carriage train by Transport for London and station staff. The train driver was treated for shock.

Speaking at the time of the crash Rory O’Neill, TfL’s general manager for London Overground, described the crash as “a low-speed collision with a buffer”.

He said: "There will be a full investigation to establish how this happened."

The driver was breathalysed shortly after the crash and "blew negative" police said.

Arriva Rail London which operates the service said the driver had been suspended.

"We cannot comment on this criminal case, but we can confirm that the driver involved in the low-speed collision at Enfield Town station has been suspended following a positive test for drugs or alcohol," a statement said.

"We also continue to provide every assistance to the investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy to drugs and alcohol and will always put the safety of our customers and colleagues first," the statement added.