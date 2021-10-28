Stolen bikes 'set to be sold online' uncovered with £50,000 cash in east London

Stolen bikes set to be sold online have been found along with £50,000 in cash in east London.

Police found 20 bikes at the property in Bow where they arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Sergeant Robert Aston, from the TSG Proactive and Wanted Offender Unit, said: "We will never tolerate theft in London and we are glad to have recovered these stolen bikes.

"We’d like to return as many bikes and parts as possible to their owners so please get in contact with us if you have had your bike stolen and recognise them in the images."

If you recognise any of the bikes in the images you can contact 101 quoting CAD 930/27Oct.