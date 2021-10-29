Protesters have gathered in London's financial district to lobby against the use of fossil fuels.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in demonstrations across 26 countries today before world leaders meet for COP26 in Glasgow on Monday.

Activists are demanding that the global financial system stops putting money into the use of fossil fuels. They are expected to campaign outside a number of London locations throughout the day.

Around 60 activists gathered at the first location, the Climate Justice Memorial outside Lloyd’s of London.

Red flowers reading “Rise Remember Resist” have been laid at the protest site along with others reading “Trans Mountain Pipeline Cambo Silvertown West Tunnel Cumbria Adani Mine.”

Fresh flowers have been placed between the lettering.

The COP26 climate conference - what you need to know What is COP26? When and where will it be? Each year, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meets at what is called the Conference of the Parties (abbreviated as COP) to discuss the world's progress on climate change and how to tackle it. COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties summit which will be held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November. Who is going? Leaders of the 197 countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – a treaty that came into force in 1994 - are invited to the summit. These are some of the world leaders that will not be attending, or have yet to confirm their attendance: China's President Xi Jinping, who has not travelled abroad since the pandemic began, is likely to attend virtually.

Iran's President Ebraham Raisi will not attend after calls for a criminal investigation if he enters the UK.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourao are not attending. These are some of the world leaders that will be attending: UK Royal Family - the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge.

US President Joe Biden, climate envoy John Kerry, climate adviser and former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy, and 10 other US cabinet officials.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Australia has refused to promise net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Back to top What is it hoping to achieve? 1. Achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - Countries are being encouraged to set ambitious 2030 emissions targets. They are also encouraged to accelerate the phase-out of coal, clamp down on deforestation, speed up the switch to electric vehicles and encourage investment in renewables. 2. Protect natural habitats and communities from climate change disasters 3. Finances for a greener future - Developed countries are being asked to keep to their promises to contribute at least $100 billion (£72.5 billion) per year by 2020 to protect the planet. 4. Getting all countries and organisations to work together to tackle the climate crisis Back to top

Speaking about the laying of the flowers, protester Brianna Fruean said: “Flowers play a huge part in the work that we do. There’s a belief flowers hold a representation of light and love and it’s this idea of how do we fight something so big and ugly with something like that.

“We’re here today to call on Lloyd’s to protect Pacific islands, for example, where the coal mine Adani is, to stop funding it.”

Protesters in the City of London on Friday morning

Fellow activist Joseph Sikuli said: “A big focus at Cop26 this year is about how private finance can build a teamwork of support and that’s why we decided to come today because we know the people funding the climate crisis need to be the first ones to take action to stop global warming.”