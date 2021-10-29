Serving Met Police officer charged with child sex offences

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a number of child sex offences following an investigation by Hertfordshire Police.

Detective Constable Francois Olwage was arrested at an address in Basingstoke on Thursday.

The 51-year-old works with the Met's Specialist Operations and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and DC Olwage has been suspended.

"The arrest of DC Olwage follows a comprehensive investigation by detectives from Hertfordshire Police and we will continue to offer them every support as their enquiries continue," said Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith, Directorate of Professional Standards.

"He was suspended following his arrest for this serious and concerning offence. He has been charged and will now face criminal proceedings," she added.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.