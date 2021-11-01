Police appeal for information after Harlington murder

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died from stab wounds in Harlington on Sunday.

Mohamed Muhiyidin, 28, was discovered just after 6am on Sipson Lane after being spotted by a passing motorist.

An ambulance attended the scene and found Muhiyidin in cardiac arrest and despite the best efforts of paramedics was pronounced dead at around 7am.

Detective Inspector Melanie Pressley, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: "Whilst my team are working hard to gather evidence and confirm the circumstances of the incident, I am appealing to anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

"Specifically, anyone who drove along Sipson Lane on Saturday or in the early hours of Sunday morning should think about anything untoward that they saw or heard, and check dashcam footage.

"I would also ask anyone who knew Mohamed and may know why someone would wish to do him harm, to speak to us.

“Mohamed's family are grieving the loss of their son and nephew. We know that there will be people who are aware of how and why Mohamed was killed, and we would remind those people that they can share information completely confidentially with Crimestoppers."

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 2365/31OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org