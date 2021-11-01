Portrait of Black Britain exhibition opens in Bluewater

The Portrait of Black Britain exhibition opened at the Bluewater shopping centre on Thursday.

Photographer Cephas Williams says it is "symbolic" that his work is being displayed in the shopping centre he was once wrongly accused of stealing from.

Londoner Williams received an apology from Bluewater after security staff said he stole from House of Fraser in June.

The exhibition is taking place at Bluewater. Credit: PA

The project aims to show the largest collection of photographic portraits of black people living in the UK.

"I can’t watch the incident in Bluewater back … there’s trauma there,” Williams told the PA news agency.

“When (the security guard) ran up to me and grabbed me from behind I thought somebody was trying to attack me.

“People are conditioned to approach black people with a higher level of aggression in the first instance. Guilty until proven innocent.

“Putting Portrait of Black Britain in that place (Bluewater) is symbolic on so many levels.”

The installation is the second instalment of Mr Williams’ project, having previously featured portraits at the Manchester International Festival in the Arndale shopping centre.

The new exhibit features portraits of 220 individuals but Mr Williams plans to grow this collection to 1,000 with future exhibitions at different locations across the UK.

“I don’t know if it (racism) will change in my lifetime … while I’m alive I’m going to use my gift and my ability to give something, and what I’m going to give is a body of work that speaks to visibility, that speaks to togetherness, that speaks to the beauty in our diversity,” Mr Williams said.

“(Portrait of Black Britain) introduces the idea that there are so many types of black people that you need to now be informed about, that are not just criminals, and are not just rappers and entertainers, and are not just football players.

“There are millionaires, there are homeowners, there are creatives, there are doctors, there are business people, investors, healthcare practitioners.

“Portrait of Black Britain showcases the humanity in diversity … it’s a historical body of work and it will stand the test of time because it came from a place of empowerment.”