Antoinio Conte is in talks to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager after they sacked Nuno Espirito Santo following the club's 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United.

The Portuguese lasted just four months in north London after replacing compatriot Jose Mourinho, leaving the club in eighth position in the table, following five wins and losses during his 10-game Premier League tenure.

Former Chelsea manager Conte is the frontrunner for the role, with Paulo Fonseca, who was close to being hired in the summer, also under consideration.

Conte left his role as Inter Milan head coach in the summer after winning the Serie A title.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Conte won one Premier League title and FA Cup but left in June 2018 following a fifth-place finish in the table.

The Italian has reportedly already travelled to London to continue talks over the role.

Former Wolves head coach Nuno was a long way down the list of potential appointments when he was given the job.

In addition to the underwhelming results under Nuno, performances have been seen as poor by onlookers, with the team scoring just nine goals in their 10 Premier League games.

Nuno Espirito Santo has left Spurs. Credit: PA

A Spurs statement read: "The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties."

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football, said: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Antonio Conte is the favourite for the role. Credit: PA

If the Italian is appointed, he will be arriving at a club trying to settle after a tumultuous summer which saw striker Harry Kane attempt to engineer a move to Manchester City.

Eventually, Kane stayed at Spurs but has only managed one league goal this season.

Another reason for the instability at the club was due to the managerial appointment, as the club looked at a number of other options before eventually selecting Nuno to take the role in late June.

A statement from the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust said: “We take no pleasure in seeing the 14th manager of (owners) ENIC’s reign depart the club today. Nuno Espirito Santo conducted himself with integrity, good grace and civility throughout his short time at Spurs and, although clearly not the right fit for Tottenham, we wish him and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias well for the future.

“Of immediate concern now is where our club goes next. We reiterate the questions around strategy and vision first posed to the club’s board earlier in October. There is growing concern among fans about the direction of travel at Tottenham Hotspur. Fans want and deserve to know what the short and long-term plans are, on and off field, how the club’s board is correcting past mistakes to avoid repetition, what key milestones are being set and how they are measuring success.

“Fans want reassurance that the club’s board has a clear philosophy and vision, and the ability to implement it. Bland statements about being focused on success on the pitch and football families are not sufficient.

“For two years now, there has been obvious regression. The club’s board needs to show unequivocally that they have both listened to the voices of concerned fans and are acting positively on those.

“Now is the time for strong communication and accountability. We call on the board of Tottenham Hotspur to put fans and football first at what is a vital time in the history of our club.”