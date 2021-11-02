Adele to star in special ITV concert at the London Palladium

Adele will star in a one-off ITV primetime concert at the London Palladium to launch her eagerly-awaited new album, 30.

An Audience With Adele will see the superstar perform new songs as well as her classic hits at the legendary venue, in front of a specially invited audience made up of the singer's “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more,” ITV said.

Album 30 will be released November 19 in one of the most significant music releases in recent years.

An Audience With Adele will air on ITV and ITV Hub on November 21.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

London-born Adele, 33, will also sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a two-hour special to be broadcast on US network CBS on November 14.

The chat is tipped to take place in the show host’s rose garden, where she conducted her headline-grabbing interview in March with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Adele has shared the 12-song tracklist for 30, revealing songs called I Drink Wine, Strangers By Nature and Love Is A Game.