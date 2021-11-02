Boy, 14, denies murdering dad outside his east London home

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to murdering a father outside his home in east London.

James Markham, 45, was allegedly attacked outside his home in Chingford as he spoke to youths causing a disturbance on August 9.

Police called to Churchill Terrace at 6.20pm found Mr Markham with fatal stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, denied murder and having a knife, during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Mr Markham’s wife and daughter wept as they sat in court.

Judge Anuja Dhir QC set a provisional trial for June 27 next year.