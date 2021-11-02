Victim, 88, named after fatal house fire in Romford

A woman who died in an east London house fire has been named as Josephine Smith.

The 88-year-old was pronounced dead inside her home in Queens Park Road in Romford, at 10:17pm on Thursday 28 October.

A post-mortem on Sunday gave the cause of death as smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 8170/28OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org