Boy, 15, charged with Ilford murder of teenager

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of stabbing another teenager to death.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with the murder of 18-year-old Kamran Khalid.

Police and medics had been called to reports of a fight in Harrow Road in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of October 28.

Mr Khalid suffered 24 stab wounds and was treated at the scene but died a short time later.

The 15-year-old youth was charged with his murder and appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Judge Anuja Dhir QC set a plea hearing for January 19 and remanded the youth into custody.

Two other defendants have also been charged with Mr Khalid’s murder.

Ashraf Binabdulaziz, 24, and Abubakar Binabdulaziz, 18, both of Ilford, are due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.