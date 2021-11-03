Antonio Conte has promised Tottenham fans "free-flowing, attacking and entertaining football” after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach.

The Italian signed a contract until June 2023 on Tuesday after the club sacked his predecessor in the aftermath of Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Nuno was heavily criticised for his style of play, which had frustrated fans as Spurs scored just nine times in their opening 10 Premier League games.

“To be Tottenham manager is a great pleasure, a great honour,” Conte said.

“Now I want to repay this trust. My coaching philosophy is very simple: to play good football and attractive football for our fans with passion. To have a stable team, not up and down.

"The fans deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight. I'll do everything to deserve their support."

Antonio Conte previously managed Chelsea in the Premier League Credit: PA

Conte was approached by Spurs prior to Nuno's appointment but did not decide to go any further with the talks.

"Honestly, there was a call from Tottenham in the summer but I was very clear,” Conte said. “I had just finished with Inter Milan, two important, very tough seasons.

"Honestly it wasn’t the right time to start again another experience. I prefer to wait and enjoy the time with my family.

"Also because I think emotionally I was still with the last experience with Inter."

Former Chelsea manager Conte has, reportedly, stayed at the hotel's at the club's training ground since arriving in London on Monday night.

“Tottenham is an important club in England and around the world. The stadium and training ground are wonderful.

"The club and Daniel Levy wanted me strongly. This is a good opportunity, an honour to accept and become the manager.

“I have seen on Tuesday the training ground and I want to start work. I arrive at a top club. These situations push you and increase the desire to do something important for the fans of this club.”

“My past, what I did with previous clubs, is important. I'm proud. For me, the new challenge is Tottenham. I want it to become an important part of my career as a manager."